Santa Claus to ride through Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Santa Claus is coming to town again this weekend!



Santa will be riding through southeast and southwest Rockford atop of a Rockford Fire Department fire truck on Saturday, Dec. 12!

The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) and Rockford Fire Department will also ride along for a socially distant experience for kids to enjoy in southeast and southwest Rockford.

This is week two of three, Santa and crew will be riding around northwest and west Rockford on Saturday, December 19 with more details to follow.

When: 12 - 2 p.m., Saturday, December 12

Where: Santa Claus’ Fire Truck Route includes the following locations:

12:05 p.m. Beyer School

12:25 St. Elizabeth Community Center

12:45 Lincoln Middle School

1:05 Harmon Park

1:25 AC Thompson Elementary School

1:45 Sawyer Park

NOTE: Locations and times are approximate and subject to change.

