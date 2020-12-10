Rock County Sheriff’s personnel testing all inmates after jail outbreak

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) - Rock County Sheriff's officials say more than two hundred inmates are being tested Thursday for COVID-19 in response to a virus outbreak.



Jail Commander Erik Chellevold tells our sister station 27 News existing personnel assigned to the jail are administering the tests of every current inmate.



Sheriff Troy Knudson said on Wednesday after a handful of inmate positive tests were confirmed, contact tracing followed. Knudson says 116 tests were completed, with 29 positives discovered, 32 tests negative, and results pending on 55 submissions. Chellevold says those test results may not received Thursday.

Chellevold says inmates who have tested positive are being quarantined together and separate from the remainder of the jail population. He says the jail has the capacity to continue to segregate inmates in this fashion, even if the majority of the outstanding tests come back positive.



Chellevold says no inmate who has tested positive is exhibiting any serious symptoms or needs to be hospitalized. He says inmates are being checked more than once daily to determine their health status.