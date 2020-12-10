Rep. Sosnowski calls on IDPH to loosen restrictions for bars, restaurants and retailers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford area lawmaker is calling on the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding the restrictions on businesses during the pandemic.

Thursday marked 21 days since Tier 3 mitigations took effect across the state and Gov. JB Pritzker said earlier this week not much has changed in the data since then.



State Representative Joe Sosnowski (R), of the 69th District, says data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows that nearly 70% of all COVID-19 outbreaks in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic have occurred within long-term care/skilled care facilities, assisted living facilities and developmentally disabled facilities.

Rep. Sosnowski points to IDPH reporting restaurants having accounted for 1% of the total number of statewide COVID-19 outbreaks; with 1% attributed to bars, 2% attributed to retail sales locations, 2% attributed to places of worship, and 2% to community events.

"Unfortunately, IDPH does not include long-term care/skilled care facilities, assisted living facilities and developmentally disabled facilities in their outbreak pie chart that they regularly refer to on their website for justification," Rep. Sosnowski said in a press release on Thursday.

Here's a look at the list of outbreaks since July 1, according to IDPH:

Back in November, Illinois health officials provided more information on the difference between an outbreak and exposure of COVID-19.



For outbreaks, the state says it's a location where five or more cases are epidemiologically linked to a specific setting during a 14-day period. For exposure, the state says a location where someone who tested positive went in the time before they were symptomatic or tested positive.



Bars and Restaurants topped a list released in November by the IDPH as places people reported being potentially exposed to the virus from.

Here's a look at the cases broken down by potential exposure location in the past 30 days, according to IDPH:

Rep. Sosnowski once again called out Governor JB Pritzker over the mitigation policies set in place, saying both the Governor and Dr. Ngozi Ezike should "do a better job of displaying data on outbreaks and not leave data out of their reports to justify their decisions."

“Restaurants, retailers and houses of worship are not the culprits of community spread of COVID-19 and we need to stop treating them as such. IDPH’s own data demonstrates that most outbreaks of COVID-19 in Illinois are attributable to long-term care and other congregate living facilities. With this undisputed fact in mind, destroying people’s livelihoods and forcing people out of work with extreme statewide restrictions is clearly not based on data and science." Rep. Sosnowski

Rep. Sosnowski also says the mitigation policies in place are doing more harm than good.

"In fact, the Governor’s mitigation policies are creating more societal ills far and beyond the virus itself. Anxiety, depression, suicide and domestic violence rates have spiked in the shadow of COVID-19. We are not meant to live isolated from others. Children should not be educated via computer screens with no socialization or organized activities, nor should government officials and public health bureaucrats be picking who is allowed to be in business and who is not," Rep. Sosnowski said.

Last month, Gov. Pritzker said without mitigations, there would be more COVID-19 related deaths.

"Models project that without additional mitigations, daily COVID-19 deaths would at least match the previous spring wave and could even rise up to 4 to 5 times that level — a risk that grows as hospitals become increasingly filled by more patients and as more of our heroic health care workers get sick, leading to staffing shortages," Gov. Pritzker said during a press briefing on November 18.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths across the state.