Rain and snow loom as Friday approaches

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The dry and mild weather is about to end with the well-advertised weekend storm system about to hit. Plan on rain showers at first, then potentially accumulating snow by Saturday.

Rain to start:

The weather stays warm enough for rain as Friday rolls in. The rain showers hold off until the end of the morning. You may be able to get in the early morning workout or dog walk before the rain sets in.

We see a cold rain for the rest of Friday. Temperatures stay above freezing, which helps keep ice away. That said, Friday is 10 to 15 degrees colder than Thursday, leaving us in the low 40's. Combined with the rain falling, Friday looks to be a damp and cold day.

The showers start out as rain before switching to snow sometime Friday night.

Most spots keep seeing rain showers going into Friday evening and Friday night. However, spots near and west of Freeport may see snow mix in as early as Friday evening, and that continues Friday night. For the rest of the Stateline, a cold rain falls through early Saturday morning.

Switching to snow:

Most locations see snow mixing in by Saturday morning.

Depending on your location, snow mixes in or takes over by sunrise Saturday. As mentioned above, areas near and west of Freeport see snow first. Then, locations north of I-88 get the snow mixing in after sunrise. South of I-88, mainly rain falls. If you're in Lee or DeKalb county, you may not see much if anything for snowfall.

We continue to get snow showers or a rain/snow mix through Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, the showers clear out and we have dry weather throughout the remainder of the weekend.

Roads may be slushy and slick by late Saturday morning.

As for impacts, be ready for slick to slushy roads Saturday morning. This is when the snow is at its heaviest. While the amounts are trending lighter, we still should see most of the snow stick to the roads. The slushy conditions will slow you down throughout the rest of the day.

Amounts may vary, and still may change as we wait for the storm to arrive. Most models agree on lower amounts for snowfall. For now, however, this storm looks to provide more rain than snow, which cuts down on the amounts. Plan on at least 1" of snow, with spots near and northwest of Freeport getting 3" or more.

After a soggy start to the weekend, the weather dries out Saturday night. We get to see the sun again on Sunday. The weather stays cold long term. Temperatures fall to the low 30's Sunday, and stay there throughout next week. Next week does look sunny all week long, which helps ward off some of the chill.