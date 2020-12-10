Pritzker responds to Rep. Sosnowski, says he’s wrong

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has responded to State Representative Joe Sosnowski's call to the Illinois Department of Public Health to loosen restrictions on bars and restaurants.

The governor was asked about Rep. Sosnowski's (R) latest comments on the restrictions during Thursday's press conference.



Here's what the governor said:

“I know Representative Sosnowski all along has not believed bars and restaurants have anything to do with transmitting or amplifying the disease, but he’s wrong. Medical studies, medical doctors, epidemiologists, experts on infectious disease all have, nearly universally, said that bars and restaurants are places [where the virus is transmitted] because people aren’t wearing masks for lengthy periods of time.”

The governor also said he'd be happy to resend Rep. Sosnowski all the studies done regarding the transmission of the virus at bars and restaurants.

Rep Sosnowski also said that the restrictions put in place by Governor Pritzker are doing more harm than good, but the Governor reiterated on Thursday the restrictions are helping lower the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations in relation to the virus.

"We've seen the state positivity numbers going down, and that's a good thing. You've seen that we had a umber of days below 10,000 cases," Gov. Pritzker said.

Illinois reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 196 more deaths on Thursday.

