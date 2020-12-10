Over 150 golfers come out to say farewell to Elliot Golf Course

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Since 1968, Rockford has enjoyed teeing off for 18 at Elliot Golf Course. That long run came to an end on Thursday as the Rockford Park District closed the course in order to help close a near $800,000 budget deficit.

However, the course went out with a bang. The park district gave golfers the green light to hit the links at Elliot on last time, for free.

Rockford residents Vince Hearn and Steven Lindquist played Elliot regularly since the '70s, and say they'll remember the people over the past few decades more than anything else.

"That's basically what golf is all about," Lindquist said. "It's not so much about the golf, it's the people you're playing with and just enjoying yourself."

Steven Lindquist lines up for a putt on the 9th hole of Elliot Golf Course

For course superintendent Charlie Mongan, having a 50 degree day in December showed how this course deserved to have a storybook ending.

"I mean, we were closed the 29th [of November] because the weather was bad," Mongan said. Being able to reopen and play it again, I think that's just the best end of show we could have."

The park district says the course could be sold as early as next year.