One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11New
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — As officials met to discuss approval of a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the numbers grew ever more stunning.
The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than the 2,500 Americans who died on D-Day in World War II.
RELATED: More than 1,400 Illinoisans have died from COVID-19 in the past 10 days
Up until last week, the peak was 2,603 deaths on April 15, when New York City was the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak. More than 106,000 people were hospitalized — also a record total.
