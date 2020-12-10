Murder suspect mistakenly released from prison in custody

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man accused of murder who was mistakenly released from prison last month is back in custody. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says Darrion White was arrested Thursday in the Chicago suburb of Glenwood by the U.S. Marshals Service. The 20-year-old White was released from Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet on Nov. 13. He is accused in the 2018 fatal shooting of 16-year-old David Sankey of Champaign. Heuerman originally said his department neglected to place a detainer on White with the corrections department for his return to Champaign after he completed a sentence for illegal gun possession. He said Thursday the corrections department was aware of the murder charge against White.