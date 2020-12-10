Missouri House considers letter questioning Biden’s victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Some Missouri Republican lawmakers are calling on Congress to reject presidential electoral votes from swing states that went for President-elect Joe Biden. Republican state Rep. Justin Hill on Thursday filed a nonbinding resolution questioning the results of this year’s election. President Donald Trump and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud. But Hill’s proposal calls on state lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada to investigate. A Missouri House committee is holding a public hearing on the resolution Monday. It’s unclear if it will go before the full House. House lawmakers have already left Jefferson City after finishing a special session on the coronavirus.