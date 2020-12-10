Madigan gains Black Caucus support to remain as House Speaker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEEK) - Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has won the support of the Legislative Black Caucus in his battle to retain his leadership position.

The Black Caucus sent out a news release Wednesday night announcing it will back Madigan, who's been implicated, but not criminally charged in the ComEd bribery scandal.

"After analysis, we believe our caucus is in a more advantageous position under the leadership of Speaker Madigan to deliver on our priorities," caucus members said in a prepared statement.

"We have a daunting task ahead of us to repair harm done to black communities because of long standing systemic disinvestment, the challenges stemming from COVID-19 and of course the underlying reasons why it is important to pass the Black Caucus’ Policy Agenda: Criminal Justice & Police Reform; Education & Workforce Development; Economic Access; and Access to Health Care," caucus members also said.

"It’s time to refocus on the work in front of us and be prepared to start the next General Assembly’s business immediately," their statement said.

Madigan is the nation's longest-serving leader of a legislative body. He's been Speaker for all but two years since 1983. Madigan was first elected to the Illinois House in 1971.