Longtime New Yorker cartoonist arrested on child porn charge

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (AP) — A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge. State police say 64-year-old Danny Shanahan was arrested Wednesday at his home in Rhinebeck, New York. He was ordered to appear in court on Jan. 20 on a charge of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. Shanahan is a longtime New Yorker cartoonist whose work last appeared in the magazine’s Feb. 20 issue. A phone number listed for Shanahan in public records was disconnected. It’s not wasn’t clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.