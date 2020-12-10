Libya’s east-based forces release Turkish vessel

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s east-based forces say they have released a Turkish-owned vessel they seized last week. The spokesman for the forces wrote on his official Facebook page that the Jamaica-flagged cargo vessel, Mabouka, was let go after local Libyan authorities had questioned its crew and had them pay a fine for violations of sailing rules in Libyan waters. He did not mention the amount of the fine. The seizure of the Turkish ship threatened to escalate tensions in the conflict-stricken North African country, since Turkey is the main foreign backer of the rivals of the east -based forces, the U.N.-backed administration in Tripoli, in western Libya.