How you can donate to families in Mercyhealth’s NICU

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Mercyhealth wants its smallest patients, and their families, to know they're not alone this holiday season.

Thursday kicked off Mercy's holiday give a gift drive.

The hospital system accepted gift cards for hotels, gas and restaurants, along with cash and presents for families who need them.

Gift cards donated will go straight to NICU families while their babies are in the hospital, sometimes for weeks at a time.

For one family who donated, they know the NICU all to well. They spent 122 days there.

"I just want to be there to support families to know they're not alone," said Kylie Precht. "Especially around the holiday times, any way you can let people know that we're giving back and we're thinking about them. It is just the right thing to do," Tim Precht added.

Cash donations will be put to helping Mercy by SNOO Smart Sleepers. The sleepers are used to help soothe and rock babies born addicted to drugs. Mercy hopes to raise $25,000 to buy two of them.

You can still make a donation, or buy a gift, by clicking here.