Freeport man hurt in Wednesday morning shooting

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning.



The Freeport Police Department says it happened in the area of S. State Ave. and E. Frank St. around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.



When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the street suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.



On Thursday, police told 13 WREX the victim was transported to a hospital in Rockford. The victim is stable, according to police.



The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Freeport Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS NOW.