Fleet Feet Rockford hosts ugly Christmas sweater run

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you went out to see the stunning display of lights at Sinnissippi Thursday night, you might've seen a group of runners in their ugly Christmas sweaters.

Fleet Feet hosted an ugly sweater run on Thursday night. Usually, it would host a holiday party at a restaurant or bar but for this year they got out their best ugly sweaters, their masks and took to the Sinnissippi Bike Path.

"At fleet feet we've just seen more and more people who are finding the outdoors as an outlet for energy, stress relief," Co-owner Melissa Pratt said.

The race was free but Fleet Feet took non-perishable food donations for the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.