EU looking to reinforce climate credentials during summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — Five years after the Paris agreement, the European Union’s climate credibility is at stake as European leaders meet to try and seal an agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade from 1990 levels. The EU wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming. But the bloc’s heads of states and governments were unable to agree on the new target the last time they met in October, mainly because of financial concerns among eastern countries about how to fund the green transition. Leaders from the 27-nation bloc are holding a summit in Brussels on Thursday.