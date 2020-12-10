Dr. Ezike: ‘I will be getting the vaccine when it’s my turn and it’s available’

CHICAGO (WREX) — One of the top doctors in Illinois says she trusts the vaccine and will be getting it when she can.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, offered support for the vaccine on Thursday.

"As the public health leader for the state of Illinois, I want people to know that I will be getting the vaccine when it's my turn and it's available," Dr. Ezike said. "I do trust in vaccines. I trust in the development and approval system that has been created in this country. And, from what is known, the safety and efficacy of the vaccine has been evaluated appropriately. As a physician, I would recommend that unless you have a direct medical contra-indication, if it is approved by our FDA, that you get vaccinated."

The doctor also spoke about separating the myths about vaccines from the truth.

"I encourage people to learn for themselves from medical research experts about the vaccine and be able to discern the myths from truths. There is a lot of misinformation. So please obtain credible medical research expert information as opposed to just social media myths that are going around. Only when people adjust their personal behaviors with the masks and the distancing and the avoidance of gatherings combined with vaccinations will we get to end this pandemic and get to our normal way of living." Dr. Ngozi Ezike

Dr. Ezike says until a vaccine is available for the general public, everyone must work together to limit the spread of the virus.

"While it will take many months for the vaccine to be widely available, please see with me that the finish line is in sight. We've come very far. Let's keep going and let's get everybody to the end of this marathon and get back to normal altogether," Dr. Ezike said.

If approved by the FDA, the state should start receiving their first shipments of the vaccine in the coming days.

