Blood donations needed in Rockford area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This holiday season, you can give a gift straight from your heart that can save lives.

We're talking about blood donation. This time of year is more critical when it comes to donating blood. The Rock River Valley Blood Center says appointments drop off around this time of year, but the need for blood does not.

"Especially when you're looking for something, I think everyone's burned out, we want to do something special," said Heidi Ognibene with the center.

One blood donation can save up to three lives. CLICK HERE to learn more about giving blood.