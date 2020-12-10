Skip to Content

Blood donations needed in Rockford area

New
9:50 pm Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This holiday season, you can give a gift straight from your heart that can save lives.

We're talking about blood donation. This time of year is more critical when it comes to donating blood. The Rock River Valley Blood Center says appointments drop off around this time of year, but the need for blood does not.

"Especially when you're looking for something, I think everyone's burned out, we want to do something special," said Heidi Ognibene with the center.

One blood donation can save up to three lives. CLICK HERE to learn more about giving blood.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

More Stories

Skip to content