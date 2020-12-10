Belvidere community remembers Rob Salley

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A beloved coach, father, husband, teacher and friend, taken too soon at age 48 in November. The Belvidere community honored Rob Salley's life on what would've been his 49th birthday on Thursday. Belvidere High Athletic Director Josh Sternquist turned the football stadium lights on from 4:30-8 p.m. to honor Coach Salley's life.

"Coach Salley to me was a friend, a colleague, another coach that I've worked with throughout the years," said longtime friend Tim Brooks who also coached with Rob. "He was always there. He was there to help out, he was there to offer advice, he was there to do anything you wanted. Rob was just always a great person."

Tim Brooks was a longtime friend and coached with Rob, he knows he's still with him in spirit, just a simple song on the radio tells him that.

"You know one of his last conversations him and I had, it was actually the night he had his unfortunate accident," said Brooks. "I was over at his house and we started talking about the new Chris Stapleton album. Ever since then Chris Stapleton has been popping up on my radio like crazy. Without him being there, it's hard."

For students, the feeling about Coach Salley is mutual, there was no one quite like Rob.

"Yeah he put everyone before himself, he made sure everyone was happy," said Belvidere Sophomore Jacob Koziol. "He took care of us all like we were his own. I know I appreciate everything the community has done for him and his family, on behalf of the boys cross country team, he's been always been apart of us and he always will be."

Coach Rob Salley, born and raised in Belvidere, and with no question, is a Buc for life.