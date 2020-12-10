Baby elephant dies suddenly, just before 2nd birthday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A baby elephant at a Syracuse zoo died from a virus just before his second birthday. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse announced the death of Ajay, an Asian elephant calf, on Wednesday. He died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus, which poses a high risk to young elephants. His 5-year-old brother tested positive for the virus last week and while Ajay did not show symptoms until Tuesday morning, he died within hours. The virus is believed to occur naturally in elephants and may become active without warning. Ajay would have turned two on Jan. 15.