All but one county in Region 1 see a drop in their COVID-19 positivity rate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Eight of the 9 counties in Region 1 saw their positivity rate for COVID-19 decline.

In the latest reporting by the Illinois Department of Public Health, every county besides Winnebago County in Region 1 saw their positivity rate for the virus decline.

Here's a look at the positivity rates for the virus as of Dec. 7:

  • Boone: 18.3%
  • Carroll: 10.4%
  • DeKalb: 13.1%
  • Jo Daviess: 8.9%
  • Lee: 13.1%
  • Ogle: 13.5%
  • Stephenson: 11.3%
  • Whiteside: 12.7%
  • Winnebago: 15.4%

Overall, Region 1's positivity rate dropped from 14.6% down to 14.2%, according to IDPH.

Also on Thursday, IDPH reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 196 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,503 specimens for a total 11,481,848.  As of last night, 5,138 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 3 – December 9, 2020 is 11.4%.

