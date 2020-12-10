All but one county in Region 1 see a drop in their COVID-19 positivity rate

All but one county in Region 1 see a drop in their COVID-19 positivity rateNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Eight of the 9 counties in Region 1 saw their positivity rate for COVID-19 decline.
In the latest reporting by the Illinois Department of Public Health, every county besides Winnebago County in Region 1 saw their positivity rate for the virus decline.
Here's a look at the positivity rates for the virus as of Dec. 7:
- Boone: 18.3%
- Carroll: 10.4%
- DeKalb: 13.1%
- Jo Daviess: 8.9%
- Lee: 13.1%
- Ogle: 13.5%
- Stephenson: 11.3%
- Whiteside: 12.7%
- Winnebago: 15.4%
Overall, Region 1's positivity rate dropped from 14.6% down to 14.2%, according to IDPH.
Also on Thursday, IDPH reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 196 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths.
RELATED: Illinois expects to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine every week starting next week
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,503 specimens for a total 11,481,848. As of last night, 5,138 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 3 – December 9, 2020 is 11.4%.
