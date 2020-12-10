29 more Rock County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — The Rock County jail has reported dozens more cases of COVID-19 at its facility.



Two inmates who developed symptoms reported the news to staff and later tested positive.



The sheriff's office proceeded to test 114 more inmates.



As of Wednesday afternoon, 29 have tested positive and 32 have tested negative.



The sheriff's office is still waiting for 55 more tests to come back.



Staff are cleaning the jail with a UV light robot and movement inside the jail has stopped.