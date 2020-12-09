Winnebago County surpasses 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nearing 300 deaths

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County has reached another grim milestone regarding COVID-19.



On Wednesday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 121 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 20,043 since the pandemic began.



The health department also reported 4 new deaths on Wednesday. 296 residents in Winnebago County have lost their lives from COVID-19, according to the health department.

Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, says hospitals are seeing improvements.

"Our hospitals have been reporting that they are also seeing some improvement in their situation, and again, it's not just about new infections, hospitalization, but also at the end of this we want to have everyone ready for vaccination. we want to get to the finish line," Dr. Martell said.

Dr. Martell did not provide specific numbers on hospitalizations during Wednesday's press conference.



Frontline workers will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it arrives in the state. Long-term care workers will also be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Martell says everyone who needs a vaccine will be able to get one, but it won't be in the next couple months and people need to remain patient.

"We're going to vaccinate you based on your role or responsibility. So we're not going to say, nope, no it's only for Winnebago County residents. It is for the health system," Dr. Martell said.

The vaccine for the virus will require two injections that need to be taken 21 days apart, according to Dr. Martell.

