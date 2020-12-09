US set to execute 1st of 5 inmates before Biden inauguration

CHICAGO (AP) — The Trump administration is poised to carry out five more executions before Joe Biden’s inauguration, starting with a former Texas street-gang member for the 1999 slaying of a young religious couple. President Donald Trump has overseen the resumption of federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. Forty-year-old Brandon Bernard would become the ninth federal inmate executed this year. He was 18 when he and five other teenagers abducted and robbed Todd and Stacie Bagley on their way from a Sunday service in Killeen, Texas. If it goes ahead, Bernard would be a rare execution of a person in his teens when the crime occurred. It also would be a rare federal execution during a presidential transition.