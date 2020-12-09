Two Rock County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) — Seventy-four inmates at the Rock County Jail await COVID-19 test results after two inmates test positive.

On Tuesday, two inmates told staff they had mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Department. The inmates later tested positive.

During regularly scheduled inmate temperature checks, two other inmates showed symptoms too, authorities said. At that time, all movement within the jail stopped and staff began contact tracing.

Because multiple inmates in multiple housing locations exhibited symptoms, the jail tested 74 inmates, but they're still waiting for results, according to officals.

In the meantime, the staff is cleaning the jail including using a Skytron 1140 UV Light Robot.

Jail staff is working with the Rock County Public Health Department to keep staff and inmates safe.