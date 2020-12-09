Trubisky understands storyline with Bears set to face Watson

Mitchell Trubisky insists it doesn’t bother him that the 2017 draft remains such a hot topic in Chicago. The temperature gets turned up a few degrees this week. Trubisky and the Bears host Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in a matchup that shines a spotlight on two quarterbacks who entered the NFL the same year and are on vastly different paths. Though he says he doesn’t “control that narrative,” Trubisky understands the focus on the Bears’ draft-night decision a few years ago. They traded up a spot to take him with the No. 2 overall pick when they could have gone with Watson or Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.