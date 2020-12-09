Rosecrance and partners to address youth mental health issues with new grant

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new grant is helping mental health services come together to help the youth in our area.

Rosecrance and several of its partners were granted an $850,000 grant from the Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation.

This grant will help the agencies create a long-term plan for helping the youth in the Rockford area.

"Typically, mental health needs emerge before they are 20, they often emerge in their teens," said Rosecrance Vice President of Communications and Development Anne Boccignone. "What it really is about is a system of care, as opposed to individual services"

Part of this plan includes a new position within Rosecrance called a systems navigator.

"This person will collect information of all the providers from across the community and help to build a database that the providers can access," said Boccignone

Meaning if an organization can't fully help a patient with their needs, it can better know who can and send them there.

It also will allow them to find the gaps in between mental health services that aren't being covered and create a plan to fill those gaps.

"Some of the gaps are about more training opportunities for the people who are delivering these services," said Boccignone

The grant will help the agencies achieve their foal for the next four years.