Rookie RB James Robinson proving to be ‘real deal’ for Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s next regime won’t have to start from scratch. The Jaguars have a surprising number of building blocks in place, none more impressive this season than running back James Robinson. The undrafted rookie from Illinois State has been the team’s top newcomer and most consistent player. And it’s not even close. Robinson had 968 yards rushing through 12 games. That’s the third-most in the NFL behind Tennessee’s Derrick Henry and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook. Robinson and Henry will be on opposite sidelines Sunday when the skidding Jaguars host the AFC South-leading Titans.