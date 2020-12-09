Rockford Park District offering chance to play free round of golf at Elliot Golf Course

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District is giving you a chance to play one last round of golf for free at Elliot Golf Course before it closes.



On Tuesday, the board voted to permanently close Elliot Golf Course as well as repurpose Mercyhealth Sports Core One.



Now, the park district is giving you a chance to enjoy the golf course one last time.



On Wednesday until 4 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can play the golf course for free!



No tee time is required and no carts will be available, according to the park district. Golfers must check in at the starter desk before playing.



The park district says Closing Elliot Golf Course will save roughly $50,000 in operational costs and roughly $350,000 in capital needs this course alone needs every year.