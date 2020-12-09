Polish deputy PM and ruling party head wins confidence vote

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has survived a no-confidence vote in parliament that had been brought against him by the opposition. His opponents argued that Kaczynski, who recently took the job of deputy prime minister in charge of security has failed in his task. They pointed to the use of police force, tear gas and detentions in recent anti-government protests. It also points to the continuous conflict that Poland has faced with the European Union under Kaczynski’s ruling conservative party. The vote was 233-216 in Kaczynski’s favor.