Performers set for TV special replacing canceled Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — There won’t be thousands of people watching flower-laden floats roll through the streets of Pasadena on New Year’s Day, but the show will go on. Sheryl Crow leads a long list of performers and celebrity guests who will appear in a Jan. 1 television special replacing the 132nd Rose Parade, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Tournament of Roses says “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” will air on ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel, Univision, RFD-TV and KTLA-Los Angeles. The organizers say performances were filmed at locations around the country to limit travel and ensure safety.