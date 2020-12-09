People across Illinois speak out over Pandemic Unemployment Assistance overpayments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday, 13 WREX first covered the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance overpayment letters many Illinois residents are receiving. Since then, dozens of people across the state have reached out to share their stories.

Jessica Bartlett reached out from Springfield after getting a letter from the Illinois Department of Employment Security telling her she owes $7,100 back to the state.

"I don't know how they expect that. Maybe you can have $5 for the rest of my life," says Bartlett with a laugh. "I don't know. I don't have this $7,100 to just give to you. It's cruel, it seems wrong, it was 100% a system error on their end."

On Wednesday, 13 News asked Governor J.B. Pritzker about the issue during his daily COVID-19 updates. He says states across the country are encountering the same issues due to federal errors.

"The program itself was created quickly without a lot of thought by the federal government and Congress," said Pritzker. "And I do think that only Congress can act to remedy the situation that the system itself created."

On Monday, 13 News received a statement from an IDES spokesperson, which details this issues in full.

Overpayments within the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system is an unfortunate consequence of a federal system haphazardly put together without much foresight concerning how it would negatively impact PUA claimants (self-employed, sole proprietors, 1099 workers, etc.). The federal guidance given to every state for PUA systems allows a PUA claimant to establish their own weekly benefit amount prior to verification by state unemployment systems. Additionally, the same federal guidance does not allow states to waive the recoupment of PUA overpayments, which has resulted in claimants, under federal requirements, being required to pay back funds otherwise needed for their families, rent, mortgages, and groceries. This is especially concerning for claimants and state unemployment agencies given the impending expiration of PUA on December 26, 2020, barring additional federal action from the federal government. At this point, unless there is a change to the federal guidance provided by USDOL, or unless there is federal action taken with a new or expanded federal stimulus package, Illinois, and every other state in the Union, is required to recoup overpayments made within the PUA system. While IDES understands the additional financial burden this places on claimants and their families, the Department is prepared to work with claimants impacted to best approach repayment options and plans. Rebecca Cisco, IDES Information Strategy Director & Public Information Officer

In October, the US House narrowly passed what's been dubbed the Heroes 2.0 Act. In it is a provision that would allow states to waive these overpayments. However this legislation has been met with criticism from many lawmakers and has not gone through the Senate. On Wednesday, 13 News reached out to US senators and representatives who represent the stateline. Senator Dick Durbin sent the following statement:

“Congress and the Department of Labor must ensure that states have clear and consistent guidelines to implement the federal unemployment insurance programs that have helped so many stay afloat during these trying times. States like Illinois are looking for solutions to these issues and the Senate cannot continue to sit on its hands as families struggle during this pandemic." Senator Dick Durbin

A press secretary for Representative Cheri Bustos released the following statement.



"Congresswoman Bustos understands the urgency of this moment and believes that we need to provide more support, not less, to hardworking Americans as we continue to navigate this pandemic. That’s why she helped pass the Heroes 2.0 Act in October, which would allow states to waive overpayment collection. Although the Senate has refused to move this legislation forward, Congresswoman Bustos will continue to advocate for this important provision.” Sean Sibley, Bustos Press Secretary

13 News has not yet heard back from Senator Tammy Duckworth or Representative Adam Kinzinger's office on this issue.