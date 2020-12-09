One person killed in Rock County crash

LA PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in La Prairie Township, which is southeast Janesville.



Deputies as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol were called to the scene on S. Van Allen Road just north of E. Maple Lane. They found a vehicle on fire with the female driver inside.

Initial investigation revealed the SUV went off the road and crashed into a ditch and hit a tree.



Authorities are still working to confirm the cause of the crash. The name of the victim who died was not released.

The crash is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.