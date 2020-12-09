Northern lights visible late tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A massive solar storm from the Sun brings the northern lights as far south as the Stateline, giving us a rare chance to see the dazzling display. Clear weather overnight times out perfectly with the one-night-only show.

The northern lights may be seen as far south as Kentucky and Missouri tonight.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, lights up the sky over the Stateline. Shimmering colors of mostly green light are visible if you look to the north, and closer to the horizon. The best viewing times are between 10 pm and 2 am.

The key is to get away from the city lights for the best viewing.

For best viewing conditions, head out away from the city lights. Once you are away from any light pollution, allow your eyes about 10 to 15 minutes to adjust to the night sky. You should be able to see shimmering lights in the sky. The northern lights mainly show up as green, though a few other colors may mix in as well.

The lights may not be as bright as they look in pictures (mostly due to cameras having longer exposure times and the ability to take in much more light), but they should still be visible.

The northern lights occur when the Sun burps out a burst of energy known as a coronal mass ejection, or CME. The CME hits our atmosphere, causing particles to light up and provide the light show. This particular solar storm is on the stronger end. This is why the northern lights can be seen all the way down into Stateline. Normally, you'd have to go pretty far north to see this light show.

A side effect of the CME is interference in some of our other electrical devices. Your radio signal may be crackly for a while, and your GPS unit could be off by a few feet. These side effects should go away within a day or so. On the plus side, we get a neat light snow for one night.