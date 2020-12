EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jawaun Newton had 19 points to lead five Evansville players in double figures as the Purple Aces edged past Eastern Illinois 68-65. Evan Kuhlman added 15 points and Shamar Givance, Noah Frederking and Jax Levitch each had 11 for Evansville. Newton shot 11 for 13 from the line. Marvin Johnson had 17 points for the Panthers. Josiah Wallace added 17 points. Mack Smith had 12 points.