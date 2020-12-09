More than 1,400 Illinoisans have died from COVID-19 in the past 10 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to surge across the country and in Illinois.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 179 more deaths. According to IDPH's website, in the past 10 days, 1,479 residents in Illinois have died from COVID-19.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths across the state.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345. As of last night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 2 – December 8, 2020 is 11.4%.



In Region 1, IDPH reports the rolling positivity rate dropped slightly and is now at 14.6%.



Here's a look at the positivity rate for the virus in each county in Region 1 as of Dec. 6:

Boone: 18.8%

Carroll: 11.4%

DeKalb: 13.8%

Jo Daviess: 9.8%

Lee: 14.8%

Ogle: 15.5%

Stephenson: 12.2%

Whiteside: 13.5%

Winnebago: 15%

Leaders in Winnebago County will be providing an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30.

