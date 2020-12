CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 22 points as Loyola of Chicago easily beat Chicago State 88-51. Krutwig made 10 of 13 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Tate Hall had 15 points for Loyola of Chicago (2-0). Marquise Kennedy added six assists. Levelle Zeigler had 12 points for the Cougars (0-6). Ke’Sean Davis added 10 points.