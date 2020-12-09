Johnson, Champagnie rally Pitt past Northwestern 71-70

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 21 points and fed Justin Champagnie for the game-winning basket with 5.6-seconds to play and Pittsburgh rallied to defeat Northwestern 71-70 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. After Boo Buie missed a pair of free throws with 16.3 seconds left, Johnson took the ball up court and penetrated along the left side of the lane, dumping the ball underneath to Champagnie when the double-team came. That was the only lead of the game for the Panthers and Northwestern never got a good look at a winning basket. Champagnie scored 20 points and corralled a career-high 20 rebounds for Pitt. Buie led Northwestern with 14 points.