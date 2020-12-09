Jesse Smith pleads not guilty to murder of Tammy Tracey

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man accused of the 1987 murder of Tammy Tracey in Winnebago County has pleaded not guilty.



Jesse Smith, 64, appeared in bond court on Wednesday in Winnebago County where he pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of first degree murder charges.



Smith was taken into custody in Albany, Georgia last month. A day after his arrest, Smith waived his right to an extradition hearing and was brought back to Illinois.



Smith was booked in the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday and is being held on a $5 million bond.



Smith faces first degree murder charges for the 1987 murder of 19-year-old Tammy Tracey. Tracey's disappearance launched a massive search to find her.

A year later, her remains were discovered at the Sugar River Forest Preserve by a bird watcher. Since then, authorities say they have not rested in finding her killer.



Smith's next court appearance is set for Feb. 2, 2021.