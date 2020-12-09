India’s pandemic recovery plan could cost air quality goals

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is grappling with two public health emergencies: critically polluted air and the pandemic. Nowhere is this dual threat more pronounced than in the Indian capital New Delhi, where the spike in winter pollution levels has coincided with a surge of COVID-19 cases. With its economy hollowed out, experts fear that long-term air quality goals such as weaning power plants from dirty fossil fuels are taking a back seat in a recovery plan that remains heavily reliant on energy sources that produce carbon emissions. Even short-term emergency measures to improve air quality, such as limiting cars, have been hindered by the virus.