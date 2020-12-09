Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say gunmen shot and killed a female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan. The attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand’s car soon after she left her house early Thursday in the eastern Nangarhar province. No one has claimed responsibility, but an Islamic State affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and has claimed most of the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan. The Taliban also operate in the area. In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.