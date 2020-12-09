FEMA holds Freeport town hall on grant, money would be used to buy 145 properties in floodway

FREEPORT (WREX) — Since the 1970's, part of the city's east side has been a FEMA-designated floodway.

In March of 2019, water crested at a level not seen in nearly ninety years. Here's a recap of what that flood did to the city. It was then that the site became a federal disaster area, leaving residents two options: rebuild with limited help from the city, state, and federal governments, or relocate.

Not long after that flood, the city applied for FEMA's Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant. The grant would give the city money to buy homes on the east side.

Right now, there are two separate projects going on in Freeport. One is this Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant. The other is another federal grant application with the Freeport Housing Authority.

And, to be clear, Freeport School District 145 still retains ownership of the former home of Taylor Park Elementary School, which it voted to close earlier this year.

It's important to understand all of this to fully understand the city's plans for the east side's future.

But Wednesday night, the city took an important step in the process with the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant. It conducted a required town hall, hosted by FEMA along with City of Freeport leaders and residents.

Normally, these town halls would occur in-person. But COVID-19 concerns changed it to a telephone town hall. In order to listen in to this meeting, you had to register beforehand. After registering, a message said you would receive a phone call at the start of the meeting.

We would like to point out that 13WREX registered beforehand and did not receive the phone call as the part of the process. It was only when we called the number were we connected.

The meeting began by discussing notices east side residents filled out where they were asked if they'd consider selling their homes to the city if the city got a portion of that $5 million Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant from FEMA.

"About 145 property owners signed up, that includes structures and vacant lots," Kirstin Hinds, Freeport's Director of Community and Economic Development, said in a Zoom interview prior to the town hall.

Hinds then said there are some homeowners who live in the floodway and are not interested in selling their homes. We'll explain what that means for the east side shortly.

But we then asked Freeport City Manager Randy Bukas the total number of homes on the east side. He couldn't give a number, but said the city is currently not considering homes outside of the city limits, even if they're still in the floodway.

FEMA and IEMA (Illinois Emergency Management Agency) officials then went into more details about how the process works.

"You will be offered a purchase offer for your home based on fair market value that the appraiser is conducting," Morgan Holloway, FEMA Hazard Mitigation Specialist, said. "If you don't like that amount or you think your house is worth more, you can appeal that."

Here's what's important about this: residents will get an individualized appraisal, and any supplemental pay, which maxes out at $31,000, will be on a case-by-case basis. So, while the appraiser will look at comparable properties, you won't necessarily be offered the same amount of money as, say, your next door neighbor.

But if you don't want to sell, you have two options: keep your house as is, or try and fix it. Fixing it comes with a caveat.

"We can't approve permits for work on a property if the permit is over 50 percent of the value of the home," Hinds explained.

And while you could elevate your house on your own, Hinds said it can be expensive, and is no guarantee the next flood won't cause damage. She also added that raising your house is no guarantee of physical safety.

But if you choose to stay anyway, Hinds told homeowners the city will be there for them.

"If there is still one person on that road, then we will continue to make repairs as needed," Hinds said.

To be clear, the program is voluntary. Neither FEMA nor the state nor the city can use eminent domain to acquire any properties as part of this program.

Let's say you decided to sell, but then change your mind. FEMA and Hinds said that's perfectly fine. You can do so all the way up to the sale.

"When you receive an offer for your property, you can choose whether you want to accept it or not," Holloway explained.

Finally, let's say you've read all of this and now you'd like to sell your home and move out of the floodway. Hinds said the city is accepting applications, however, those are part of a separate grant process, not the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant.

Officials for IEMA said anyone who is considering selling their home, but hasn't filled out a form yet to be part of the second round of the city's grant application process needs to do so as soon as possible.

Hinds says the city would like to see the east side become a memorial, a park, or wetlands.

So, earlier we told you about the federal grant with the Freeport Housing Authority, the last plans for Taylor Park Elementary School, and this Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant. It remains to be seen what exactly would need be demolished from the east side, and how many of these projects would need to be completed, or at least what percentage of them would need to be completed, to create a memorial, park, or wetlands.

The city will find out if it receives the grant in the spring. If it does, it must complete the project in three years. That only applies to the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant. However, Hinds explained it may take as many as 10 years before the east side can be turned into a park or wetlands.

If you have any questions about the grant process, the city said you can direct those to Hinds. Her number is (815) 235-8221 and email is cddirector@cityoffreeport.org.