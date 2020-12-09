Ethiopia rejects independent probes into Tigray conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is rejecting calls for independent investigations into the deadly conflict in its Tigray region, saying it “doesn’t need a baby-sitter.” The declaration comes amid international calls for more transparency into the month-long fighting between Ethiopian forces and those of the fugitive Tigray regional government that is thought to have killed thousands, including civilians. At least one massacre has been documented, and others are feared. Frustration is growing as the Tigray region remains largely cut off from the outside world, with food and medicines desperately needed by the population of 6 million _ some 1 million of them now thought to be displaced.