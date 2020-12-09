Dutch government pledges new support to virus-hit businesses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is beefing up its financial support by 3.7 billion euros ($4.5 billion) for businesses slammed by the country’s partial lockdown measures. The latest financial lifeline comes on top of 33.7 billion euros in support the government earlier pledged to protect businesses and jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, although it warned Wednesday that more that job losses and bankruptcies are inevitable. The government says businesses with the biggest percentage drop in turnover — such as bars and restaurants — will receive more financial support in the first quarter of 2021. Prime Minister Mark Rutte ordered all bars and restaurants shuttered in mid-October and they will remain closed throughout the usually busy Christmas and New Year holidays.