COVID-19 test results can now come straight to your phone

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You don't have to wait for call from the health department anymore for your COVID-19 test results. Now those results can come straight to your phone.

The Winnebago County Health Department announced the U of I College of Medicine COVID-19 test site in Rockford is offering pre registration. If you CLICK HERE you can sign up for a test at the site on Parkview Avenue, and then register to get the results straight to your phone.

This new option is not available at any other local testing sites at the moment. You do not have to pre-register to get tested for the virus at the Parkview Avenue campus.