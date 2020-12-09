Brown double-double leads Miami (OH) past W. Illinois 67-57

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dalonte Brown recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 67-57 win over Western Illinois in the opening round of the Miami Invitational. Mekhi Lairy and Isaiah Lands-Coleman each added 12 points for Miami (Ohio), which opened the game on a 14-0 run. Lands-Coleman added six rebounds for the RedHawks. Will Carius had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Leathernecks. Tamell Pearson added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Watson Jr. had 10 points.