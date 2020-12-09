Brief sunny warm-up ahead of rain and accumulating snow potential

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A two-day stretch of mild temperatures are in view for the Stateline. Highs more typical of mid-November see us through midweek, but rain and accumulating snow are soon to return.

Two warm days:

High pressure settles into the Stateline through the middle of the work week, scouring out pesky clouds and warming temperatures. Temperatures through the middle of the work week approach the upper 40s to lower 50s, significantly above average. For perspective, Rockford's average high is around the mid-30s.

Wednesday features highs near 50.

Highs climb into the lower 50s Thursday.

Sunny skies rule the roost through Thursday, but clouds build by the end of the work week. The increased cloudiness is a sign of what's to come, with rain and accumulating snow making a comeback.

What we're tracking:

A potent low pressure is forecast to develop late this week. By Friday afternoon, rain chances begin to ramp up across the Stateline. By Friday evening, model guidance suggests rain begins to mix with wet snow.

Accumulating snow is possible in Northern Illinois by Saturday.

Saturday features a mix of rain and snow as temperatures rise into the upper 30s. Depending on where exactly temperatures land, an "all-snow" option is certainly on the table.

Uncertainty in the forecast:

There are multiple components of this forecast that remain elusive. First, how long does rain mix with snow? Does a complete transition to all snow take place? Where does snow look most likely?

At this point, the confidence remains low in what's to come because there are more questions than answers. The system responsible for the late-week snow threat is still hundreds of miles from coming ashore. Until observations can be made with this system over land, details on specific timing or amounts are nearly impossible. By Thursday afternoon, a better idea of timing and snowfall amounts should be realized.

Continue to stay tuned to the 13 Weather Authority both on-air and online for the latest details on this developing system.