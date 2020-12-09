Army LB Jon Rhattigan a late bloomer for Black Knights

Army senior linebacker Jon Rhattigan epitomizes the type of player the academy seeks for its sizable roster. A two-sport star and a captain in high school in Naperville, Illinois, Rhattigan spent much of his first three years with the Black Knights on the sideline. But he has been a key performer this season. He leads the Black Knights in tackles and is one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, given to the outstanding defensive player of the year in the nation.