Another mild day comes ahead of weekend rain and snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The record-setting warmth hangs around for another day, then the weather quickly turns back to wintry conditions. Accumulating snow looks more likely this Saturday.

More fall weather:

Temperatures soar into the middle 50's for a second day in a row, but may not set records Thursday. The record for December 10th is in the upper 50's, so temperatures likely fall just short Thursday afternoon. Look for another day of sunny and dry weather on top of the warmer conditions.

The weekend storm system starts out with rain showers.

As the weekend storm system arrives, the warm weather quickly exits, but not without some hints of fall weather Friday. Temperatures fall into the low 40's, which is still above average. The weather is also fall-like as a cold rain falls. The showers may hold off until late morning, then fall throughout the afternoon and evening. By Friday night, the weather turns wintry.

Saturday snow:

Sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning, snow showers mix in with the rain. We may see straight snow showers in some spots. This could lead to snow accumulation by Saturday morning as the weather continues to cool.

Snow looks more likely in far northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin, though much of the Stateline is under at least a low possibility. This will all be determined by the storm's track. We may see a very steep drop-off in snow amounts as well, so we could go from no snow to a lot of snow over a short distance. Where that cutoff occurs is still up in the air.

Snow looks more likely for southern Wisconsin and some parts of the Stateline.

Weather models are coming closer together on where the storm may track, but there are still some subtle disagreements. As a result, the strength and track of the storm plus snow amounts remain murky.

Continue to monitor the forecast. We should see a clearer picture as we get into Thursday, so stay tuned for specific details on the storm.

Beyond Saturday, the weather dries out yet stays cold. Despite seeing a long stretch of sunshine, temperatures remain near freezing at the warmest Sunday and next week.