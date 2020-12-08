Skip to Content

COVID-19 aid in balance as Congress buys time for talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Washington Republicans are convening to sort out their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief. They are taking advantage of an additional week’s time and a moment that’s teed up for potential gridlock-breaking action. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are holding a conference call to discuss the year-end agenda. Already, Capitol Hill leaders are moving a key government shutdown deadline to the end of next week, but progress is slow and key decisions are yet to be made.

Associated Press

